Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

SCHV opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

