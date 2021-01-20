Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.