Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $3.25 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,675,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.