Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

