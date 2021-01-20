Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average of $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.