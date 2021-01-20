Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 12,415 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 129,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 125,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

