Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 12,709 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 336,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,162 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 61,827 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64.

