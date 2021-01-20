Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 24,557 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

