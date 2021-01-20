Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 3,627 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 111,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

