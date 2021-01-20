Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 115,053 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QQQJ stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $32.91.

