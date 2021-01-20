Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 13,220 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,380 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,446,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

