Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

