Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 699,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 359,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $46,897,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

