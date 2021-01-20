Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.20

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 3755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $282,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,464.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $474,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,361. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.