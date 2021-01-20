Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.50

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

