voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading 14.7% Higher

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) shares shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $16.94. 150,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 153,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.46.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

