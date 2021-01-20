VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $22.77. 631,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 808,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.61 million, a PE ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

In other news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in VOXX International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VOXX International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

