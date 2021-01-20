Voyager Token Achieves Market Cap of $239.45 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $239.45 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

