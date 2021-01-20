Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 21% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shot up 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $13.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vuzix traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.17. 7,316,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 3,575,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $477.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

