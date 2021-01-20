VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading 6.6% Higher

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78. 3,845,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,655,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $298.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

