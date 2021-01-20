Wagerr (WGR) One Day Volume Tops $3,681.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.98 million and $3,681.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007468 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,231,556 coins and its circulating supply is 195,851,942 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.