Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 214.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 55,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,051. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

