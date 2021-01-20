Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

