Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.67 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.95 or 0.03839437 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022391 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.