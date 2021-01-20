Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $72.27 million and $13.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00109814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

