Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading 7.9% Higher

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $10.97. 590,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 615,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $228.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.