Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WASH opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $813.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

