Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,452 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Waste Connections worth $47,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.