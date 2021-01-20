Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,564. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.