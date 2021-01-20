Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.01

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.01 and last traded at $249.43, with a volume of 4503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.45.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average is $228.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 170.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2,707.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

