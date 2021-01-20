Waves Community Token Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $947.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00259764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064757 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

