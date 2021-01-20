Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Cap of $738.14 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00020252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $738.14 million and approximately $118.98 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004171 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,117,230 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.