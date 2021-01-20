WAX (WAXP) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. WAX has a market cap of $66.30 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000217 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 167.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044919 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,403,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,986,452 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

