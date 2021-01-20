WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches Market Cap of $59.13 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and approximately $96.20 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

