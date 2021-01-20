WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 10,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

