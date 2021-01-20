Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.72

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

