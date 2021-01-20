Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.72

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.
The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WBS)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.