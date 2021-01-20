Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of KMX opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock worth $21,382,500. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.