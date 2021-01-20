Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Holdings Lessened by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381,880 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weibo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

