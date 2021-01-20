Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 8,261 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Iron Mountain worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Iron Mountain by 427.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

