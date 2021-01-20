Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $260.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.