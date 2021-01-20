Welch & Forbes LLC Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.