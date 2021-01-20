Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.