Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 27,514 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

