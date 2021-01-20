Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in American Express by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $2,014,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

NYSE:AXP opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

