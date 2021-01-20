Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Shares Up 2.7%

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

In related news, CFO Angel Donchev bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00.

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

