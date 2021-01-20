Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 1,616,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

