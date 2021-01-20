Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX) Shares Down 2.9%

Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 14,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 124,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.83 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases and 61,182 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

