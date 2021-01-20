Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $5.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WHR opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

