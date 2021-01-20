Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

